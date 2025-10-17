Internet fumes as Nagpur etiquette coach shows students how to eat samosa with fork and knife | WATCH A viral video featuring a Nagpur-based etiquette coach, teaching students how to eat a samosa using a fork and knife has sparked widespread criticism on social media.

New Delhi:

In a video shared by Amol, the founder of Western Wings Spoken English and Personality Development Academy, the etiquette coach demonstrates how to eat a samosa with a fork and knife. Standing before a classroom, Amol cuts the crispy pastry into neat slices, explaining the process before taking a bite.

The video, initially shared on Instagram, quickly went viral after surfacing on X (formerly Twitter), where social media users criticised the approach.

Watch the video

Netizens respond

While some defended Amol's teaching methods, the majority of social media users were far from impressed. Comments ridiculed the demonstration, calling it "unnecessary," "pretentious," and "killing the joy of eating."

One user joked, “By the time you take the first bite, the chutney will retire.” Another chimed in, saying, “If you are asked to eat samosa like this, you’re in the wrong room with fake people. Just run.”

Memes flooded the internet as people humorously defended the traditional, hands-on way of eating a samosa by breaking it open and dipping it into chutney with fingers. "Mene toh 2 kha liye jitni der mein usne sikhaya," one user quipped, referencing how quickly they could eat a samosa using the traditional method.

Western etiquette vs Indian tradition

This is not the first time a traditional Indian snack has been the subject of such critique. In August, a Delhi-based personality development coach was similarly trolled after sharing a video on how to eat pani puri using a fork and spoon. Critics have long argued that imposing Western dining etiquette on Indian cuisine undermines its cultural richness and authenticity.

Many took to social media to defend the traditional Indian method of eating street food, arguing that “eating with hands” is part of the cultural experience. "Can we just stop teaching ourselves British table etiquette and try eating Indian food, especially the way it is supposed to be eaten?” a user wrote, adding that this trend of "acting like the West" should end.

Masala dosa video adds fuel to the fire

In May 2025, another viral video showed Commander Naveen Pandita, a naval aviator, demonstrating how to eat a masala dosa with a fork and knife. The video, while showcasing the ‘old fauji habit’ of eating, sparked a similar wave of reactions from viewers who found the method odd, and many criticized the use of cutlery for such a hands-on dish.

“Eating a samosa with a fork and knife!! Bro just colonised the Indian snack,” one user commented, pointing out that these foods are meant to be enjoyed with the fingers, not a formal dining setting.