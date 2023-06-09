Instagram Down: App's global outage sparks meme fest, netizens flood Twitter with funny posts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALLTHINGS__LI/@AP3625 Instagram Down memes

Instagram Down: Meta-owned photo-sharing platform was down for several users across the globe after it faced a technical issue that impacted its services. People took to Twitter to vent out their emotions and #instagramdown soon started trending. Some users were unable to access the social media platform on Friday via the app. The app showed users error messages such as 'sorry, couldn't refresh feed' and 'something went wrong'. On Downdetector.com, there were thousands of user-generated reports of an outage.

Many took to Twitter to complain about yet another outage on the popular platform. Take a look.

On May 22 too, several users faced issues with Instagram. According to reports, the users said that they faced a problem while logging into their accounts and could not access their feeds. Some of them also faced issues while posting stories. The company did not disclose the number of users affected by the disruption. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com showed more than 100,000 incidents in the United States, 24,000 in Canada and over 56,000 in Britain.

