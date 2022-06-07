Inside Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet's first birthday bash; see unseen pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MISANHARRIMAN Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet celebrated her first birthday today.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet just turned one a few days back. A set of new pictures from her birthday bash surfaced on the internet. The unseen pictures were shared by renowned photographer Misan Harriman. Giving a glimpse of Lilibet's fun birthday party, Misan wrote, "It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ."

Check out the pictures below:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry planned a face painting activity for the kids at the party. In one of the pictures their little guests can be seen posing with their painted faces. In another image, Lilibet is seen wearing a baby blue dress with a white bow in her hair. She has ginger hair, similar to her father Harry and older brother Archie.

Netizens reactions

The internet users showered the pictures of Lilibet with blessings and sweet wishes. One of them wrote, "Gorgeous pics." Another said, "Wow what a beautiful girl Lili is. Thank you for sharing. Absolutely gorgeous." A user also commented, "This is really amazing and she’s so beautiful." Naomi Pike said, "So sweet."

As per Meghan and Prince Harry's spokesperson, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited close friends and family to gather for a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" on Saturday at their Frogmore Cottage home, People reported. The parents were touched that fans and followers around the world made donations to the World Central Kitchen in Lilibet's honour. More than USD 100,000 has been raised for the organization, which continues to provide meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crisis.

