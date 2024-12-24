IndiGo passenger turns 'Chaiwala', serves tea to co-flyers; viral video sparks mixed reactions | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM IndiGo passenger turns 'Chaiwala', serves tea

Air travel may be a dull affair, exacerbated by rigorous rules and regulations. Restrictions on taking food and beverages, along with exorbitant fees for onboard refreshments, might make the trip less enjoyable. However, a recent IndiGo aircraft witnessed an unexpected act of charity when a passenger surprised fellow passengers by providing chai at 36,000 feet.

The video shows two men moving down the aisle of an IndiGo airliner, nonchalantly offering tea in disposable cups. One man can be seen pouring tea from a bottle while the other serves a sitting woman, emulating the service manner usual on Indian trains.

Watch the video here:

The viral video has received over 670,000 views thus far. Social media users have crowded the comments area with a variety of views, ranging from hilarious observations to harsh criticism of the occurrence.

A user commented on the video, "What happened to the rules... norms of carrying liquid?"

Another user added, "The number of people condoning this act demonstrates that there are still reasonable people in this country!"

"The amount of people condoling this act proves there are still sensible people in this country! People like in the above available footage should refrain themselves from boarding," the third user commented.

A social media user commented, "Nice hospitality. Why copy west? Be Indian."

One of the men identified him as Indian Chai Wala on his Instagram handle, calling himself “famous as chai chaaiyaa at Hyd Begumbazar."

This is the latest in a string of incidents involving IndiGo, which have raised concerns about passenger safety, service quality, and professionalism. Earlier this month, at least 400 people on their way to India were stuck at Istanbul Airport for more than 12 hours, without food or shelter. Angry passengers reported that no one from IndiGo was present at the gate to explain the chaotic situation.

IndiGo was named one of the world's worst airlines this year. The 'AirHelp Score Report 2024' ranked the domestic carrier 103rd out of 109. The survey also placed Air India 61st and AirAsia 94th. However, IndiGo rejected the allegation, claiming that it has continuously scored high on punctuality, despite multiple complaints from customers.

ALSO READ: Trans woman turns flight attendant for Mumbai local, video viral | WATCH