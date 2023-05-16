IndiGo air hostess makes surprise announcement for co-worker mother, moves her to tears. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IndiGo air hostess surprises co-worker mother

Trending News: Mother's Day, a special day dedicated to honoring and appreciating mothers worldwide, was recently celebrated with great enthusiasm. As social media platforms were flooded with heartwarming posts showcasing the unique bond between children and their mothers, one particular video captured the attention of the internet. The popular Indian airline IndiGo shared a touching video that has been touching the hearts of many online.

In the viral video, an IndiGo air hostess and her mother, who is also a cabin crew member of the same airline, take center stage. IndiGo accompanied the video with a tweet, saying, "Happy Mother's Day to the one who's always had my back, on the ground and in the air." The video starts by introducing the air hostess, Nabira Sashmi, as she addresses the passengers. To everyone's surprise, she then introduces her mother, proudly stating that it is the first time she has seen her mother in uniform as a fellow member of the cabin crew.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the daughter shares, "I have seen her working diligently in the cabin for the past six years, and today, I am in her shoes. Today, I have the opportunity to make announcements on her behalf. I hope I can make her proud." As the heartfelt announcement echoes through the aircraft, her mother is seen shedding tears of joy, affectionately kissing her daughter's cheek. The passengers, witnessing this emotional moment, respond with cheers and applause.

Watch the viral video here:

The video quickly went viral with over 86k views, touching the hearts of viewers who expressed their gratitude to IndiGo for creating such an opportunity for this mother-daughter duo to work together. One user remarked, "This heart-touching video made my day. Happy Mother's Day!" Another praised the airline's gesture, saying, "What a difference it makes! Good job by Indigo roster department for scheduling this mother and daughter on the same flight on Mother's Day." The daughter herself retweeted the video, expressing her joy by writing, "Finally lived the dream." Another comment read, "Wishing you a very, very happy Mother's Day! Best wishes for your career!" and a fourth person wrote, "This proud moment for a mom and daughter had me in tears."

