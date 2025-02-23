India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: Men recreate Chak De India song for Team India | WATCH India and Pakistan will face each other today at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In the midst of it, a video has caught the attention of users wherein a group of men can be singing a remake of the iconic song from Chak De India. Check the video here.

India vs Pakistan cricket matches have always had a fan base of its own. Whenever there is a match between the arch-rivals, fans and social media come forward to show their love for their respective teams. India and Pakistan will face each other today at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. While there are several fan-made videos of both teams doing rounds on the internet, this one video has caught the attention of users.

The video was posted by Mastaane which is a musical group. To show their support for Team India, the group dedicated a song which is a recreation of the iconic song from the movie Chak De India. The video was captioned, "Tag @indiancricketteam to support in the Champions Trophy! This one is especially for our team, India. Men in Blue are ready to roar. Tag your cricket partner & cheer together!"

In the video, the group can be seen singing the song with different lyrics that highlight the brilliance of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and others.

The video has garnered more than 17.6 million views and several users have also commented on the video to show their support for Team India. One of the comments read, "This is the kind of content India's internet was made for."

Another user commented, "Amazing sing for team India." A third comment read, "POV: Men can do anything to support their fav team." One of the users wrote,"Victory is ours today. Men in Blue will shine!"

