'BEWARE BCP is watching you' says Bengaluru police as bikers perform dangerous stunts on road

The Bengaluru City Police have arrested a group of bikers after they were caught performing stuns on the roads of the city. The authorities took action after a video surfaced on social media showing some men performing these dangerous stunts on the road.

Sharing a video on the X (formerly Twitter), Bengaluru City Police wrote, "Stunts like this on the roads may stunt your future !!! BEWARE BCP is watching you."

The video garnered more than 234.3K views on X and several users have also commented on the post.

Check out the post here.

One of the comments on the video read, "Cancel their license and open rowdy sheet." Another user wrote, "Give them a very good & LONG treatment . ." A third user commented, "Happy to see the action from you sir."

One user wrote, "Highly appreciate your quick response, can we know what are action taken on them? Does that create fear for thier next batch of followers? As these incidents have become more open and Repetitive."

In another incident, two men tried to attempt a wheelie on a scooter. The Bengaluru Police on X posted a video of the same which shows the rider lifting the front wheel and the pillion who appeared to be intoxicated leaning backwards. The police identified the men and actions were taken against the accused.

The caption of the post read, "Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale."

The post garnered nearly more than 126K views and several users commented on it as well.

