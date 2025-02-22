Mahakumbh 2025: 'Digital Snan' goes viral as man offers virtual holy dip for Rs 1,100 | WATCH A unique 'digital snan' service at Mahakumbh 2025 is going viral! A man in Prayagraj offers devotees a virtual holy dip for Rs 1,100 by immersing their photos in the sacred Triveni Sangam. Social media is buzzing—innovation or exploitation? Watch the viral video and reactions!

While millions are thronging the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 to experience a sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam, a pretty unusual service has become the talk of the internet. A man can be seen in a viral video offering a "digital photo snan" service, where one who cannot physically make it is allowed to participate—virtually.

For Rs 1,100, the man vowed to dip a photocopy of a devotee's photograph in holy waters, asserting that the action will cleanse their soul. The widely circulated video has left social media users entertained and torn apart over the novel initiative.

Meet the man behind the "Snan Startup"

On the video, the man introduced himself as Deepak Goyal, from Prayagraj. He described his business model, urging individuals to forward their images over WhatsApp, which he prints and submerges into sacred waters within 24 hours of receiving payment.

The video was initially posted on Instagram by Akash Banerjee, who captioned it humorously: “Next Level AI Idea. Next Unicorn Company Spotted.”

Internet reacts: Innovation or exploitation?

Since its posting, the video has gained more than 4.3 million views and 124,000 likes, triggering a deluge of reactions.

Some people condemned the service, accusing the man of exploiting people's faith. Others, however, appreciated the humor in it, calling him a "true entrepreneur" and even comparing his concept to a tech startup.

“China has DeepSeek, we have DeepSnaan!” quipped one user.

“This is not satire… this is real,” wrote another.

“Now this is what we call ‘Digital India’”, commented a third.

“Billion-dollar idea,” joked one user.

"Unemployment is driving innovation to new levels," remarked another.

Some actually stood up for Goyal, claiming, “He is simply seizing an opportunity. If I had thought of it first, I’d do the same.”

Mahakumbh 2025: A grand spiritual gathering

The Mahakumbh Mela, which is the world's largest religious congregation, commenced in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on January 13 and will end on February 26. The festival witnessed millions of pilgrims and a number of dignitaries, including:

President and Vice President of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Foreign diplomats

Business leaders and Bollywood personalities

All of them have undergone the holy dip at the Sangam, the divine confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers.

As age-old rituals persist, "digital snan" has now provided a new twist to this old spiritual tradition, turning Maha Kumbh 2025 into a festival to recall—both online and offline!