UP: Amroha artist honors Indian Olympians with six-foot charcoal portrait | VIDEO

An artist from Amroha creates paintings of Indian medal-winning athletes at Paris Olympics

As India continues its medal-winning spree in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, an artist from Amroha has expressed deep gratitude to the Indian contingent through a remarkable gesture that is sure to leave you amazed. The artist has created a six-foot-long charcoal portrait of Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Vinesh Phogat.

Have a look at the significant paintings created by the Amroha-based artist:

'A great honour to India's medal winner.'

It is pertinent to note that all three athletes (including Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker, and Vinesh Phogat) whose paintings were created have brought significant glory to India at the ongoing Paris Olympics. While Neeraj Chopra clinched a silver medal in the men's javelin event on Thursday, his second Olympic medal after winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Manu Bhaker won two consecutive bronze medals in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. She even made history by becoming the first-ever Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal and also ending India's long medal drought in shooting at the Olympics, with the last medals won by Vijay Kumar and Gagan Narang in the 2012 London edition.

However, it is important to note that Vinesh Phogat's journey at the Paris Olympics did not go as planned. She was disqualified from the finals of her wrestling match for being 100 grams overweight. Following this setback, Vinesh Phogat also announced her retirement from wrestling, expressing her sorrow in an emotional social media post.

"Ma, wrestling has won; I have lost. Please forgive me; your dreams and my courage are broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye wrestling 2001-2024. I shall be indebted to you all. Forgive me," the two-time world championship bronze medalist wrote.

India's medal stint at the Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that apart from Bhaker and Chopra, Sarabjot Singh (in the mixed team 10m air pistol event), Swapnil Kusale ( men’s 10m 50m rifle 3 positions event) and the Indian men's hockey team also won the bronze medal for the country in the Olympics.

