Paris Olympics 2024: PM Modi speaks to Manu Bhaker after she creates history | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (July 28) spoke to Indian ace shooter Manu Bhaker and congratulated her on winning a bronze medal for India in the 10 m air pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics Games.

Speaking to Bhaker, who now bags two records on her name, first opening India's medal tally at Paris and second becoming the first Indian female shooter to bag an Olympics medal, PM Modi said, "Many many congratulations, Manu. After listening to the news of your victory, I am feeling very happy. You missed the silver medal by 1 point, but you have still made India very proud with your hard work. You are deserving of two credits. Apart from bringing home the bronze, you are the first Indian woman to bring home a medal from the Olympics."

"I am sending my best wishes to you. In the Tokyo Olympics, your rifle or pistol betrayed you. But you made up for everything this time," he added.

Further, the prime minister in his conversation with her said the government has tried to ensure athletes as much facilities and comfort as it could, and Bhaker smilingly replied that his efforts have been successful as they have all the facilities.





Bhaker breaks jinx, earns India Olympic bronze in shooting after 12 years

It is pertinent to note that, Bhaker ended India's 12-year wait for a shooting medal in the Olympics by becoming the first markswoman from the country to finish on the podium with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event. The last time India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.



Indian shooting endured two Olympics without a medal before the 22-year-old Manu fought hard to get the bronze with a score of 221.7. Korea's Kim Yeji claimed the silver with a total of 241.3 while her compatriot Jin Ye Oh snared the gold with a Games record of 243.2.

