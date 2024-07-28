Manu Bhaker's major achievements, medals and records as she creates history in Paris Olympics 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker.

Indian shooter Manu Bhaker has created history. The 22-year-old shooter from Haryana has become the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics as she clinched a historic bronze at the ongoing Paris Games in the 10m air pistol event.

Manu starred in the final in a star-studded field. She remained in the top three after every series and was inches close of winning a Silver medal too. Manu lost the Silver by 0.1 point but bags home a historic bronze as she is the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Games.

Here are Manu Bhaker's achievements, medals and records

In her short career, Manu is already a well-decorated athlete. She has won Gold medals at several World Cups. She has won a whopping 15 gold medals in her career across all levels. The 22-year-old has nine Gold medals at the World Cups.

In her International Sport Shooting Federation (ISSF) World Cup debut at Guadalajara, Mexico, Manu won a gold medal in 10m air pistol final defeating the likes of Olympic gold-medallist Anna Korakaki and three-time World Cup medallist Celine Goberville.

She is also the first Indian to have won a Gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games, an feat she achieved in 2018. Manu is a two-time Olympian but had endured a tough time in her debut Olympics three years ago in Tokyo. Her pistol malfunctioned in the 10m air pistol qualification in Tokyo, and could not make it to the final of mixed 10m pistol or 25m pistol events. But here she is, on a redemption mode, giving India its first woman medallist at the Olympics. Say it on repeat, Manu is an Olympic medalist.

