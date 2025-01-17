Hyderabad's Amusement Park ride gets stuck in mid-air leaving riders hanging upside down for 25 min | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Hyderabad's Amusement Park ride gets stuck in mid-air

Riders at Hyderabad's Numaish exhibition experienced a thrilling roller coaster ride that turned into a frightening nightmare. The coaster abruptly malfunctioned, suspending people in midair for a terrifying 30 minutes. The motorcyclists were crying for help. On January 16, customers were hanging upside down after the amusement ride unexpectedly came to a halt owing to battery troubles.

An official from the exhibition society explained that the amusement ride became stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery troubles. On-site technicians swiftly replaced the battery, restoring the ride's functioning. “The amusement ride got stuck upside down during a trial run due to battery issues. Technicians on-site quickly replaced the battery, restoring the ride’s functionality,” said an official from the exhibition society.

A video of the incident, showing the passengers stranded upside down, has emerged on social media. Soon after the nerve-racking footage went online, internet users expressed concern over the riders' safety.

A user wrote, "An account wrote, “Very dangerous. Putting someone upside down for 25 minutes could cause serious medical conditions. What are the authorities doing? I am sure there were no checks from their side."

“Authorities, owners, and others involved in approving the working condition of this ride and who have validated its conditions should also be given a ride randomly to have confidence that the work is done properly,” another commented.

A social media user wrote, “Never try to go on such amusement rides anywhere in India. Please don’t. Zero safety measures Zero punishment for offenders Zero value for life."

“I avoid going for such rides in India. Safety standards are very low,” another user said.

Surender Reddy, secretary of the Numaish Exhibition Society, informed the Deccan Chronicle that the amusement ride was stalled owing to a battery issue. Reddy, however, denied allegations that passengers were trapped upside down for 25 minutes. He stated that experts repaired the issue in less than five minutes, and the ride resumed without further glitches.

