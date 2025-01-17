Blinkit opens temporary store at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists | See Post

Follow us on Image Source : X Blinkit opens temporary store at Mahakumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has attracted millions of pilgrims and tourists, and Blinkit has stepped in to meet their requirements with a temporary store. Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced the effort on X (previously Twitter), stating, “Today, we’ve opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, to serve pilgrims and tourists."

The 100-square-foot store is conveniently located to offer goods to key areas such as Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, and Devrakh. The meticulously picked inventory includes puja items like milk, curd, fruits, and veggies. Visitors can also purchase chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and Triveni Sangam Jal bottles to ensure their comfort during the spiritual gathering.

The tweet read, “Today we’ve opened a temporary Blinkit store in Maha Kumbh Mela, Prayagraj, to serve pilgrims and tourists. This one is a 100-square-foot store that will be delivered in Arail Tent City, Dome City, ITDC Luxury Camp, Devrakh, and other key areas of the Maha Kumbh Mela. Our teams are ready to deliver a specially curated assortment of pooja needs, milk, curd, fruits & vegetables (for self-consumption as well as for daan), chargers, power banks, towels, blankets, bedsheets, and more. We’ve also got Triveni Sangam Jal bottles in stock."

The post shared today has already garnered 233k views. Many users have called it an incredible initiative, while others have praised Blinkit for this thoughtful act of serving pilgrims at the Mahakumbh.

A user wrote, "What thoughtful initiative! Pilgrims now have one less thing to worry about with Blinkit delivering all the essentials, right where they need them.". "This is great. Convenience as well as introducing Blinkit to many more folks," another user commented. "Incredible initiative! Making essentials accessible for pilgrims—Blinkit truly delivers where it matters most," wrote a third user.

Sharing his first-hand experience, a social media user said, “I was there on the 12th and searched on Blinkit to see if it’s available there. Crazy stuff you guys have been doing."

The massive Maha Kumbh organized by the Uttar Pradesh government is already gaining global notice. On Thursday, a 21-member team representing ten different countries paid a visit to the Sangam in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation has made plans to ensure that devotees have a safe and pleasurable vacation. To guarantee safety and efficient crowd control, the Mela region has been declared a 'no vehicle zone.'

