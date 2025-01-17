Who is 'Mahakumbh ki Monalisa'? Know why a garland seller is internet's favourite

Follow us on Image Source : PC: INSTAGRAM Viral photos of ‘Mahakumbh ki Monalisa'

Mahakumbh 2025 is underway and the world's biggest gathering remains in buzz across the world. Apart from deep religious beliefs, this year's Kumbh is attracting popularity due to several viral stories. Mahakumbh is seen from a very diverse perspective in the social media-dominated time. One such viral story is of 'Mahakumbh's Monalisa', a garland seller at the mela who is now viral due to her smile and poised expressions.

‘Mahakumbh ki Mona Lisa’

This woman, whose name remains unknown, has become internet's favourite and netizens are garnering loads of love for her. Her amber eyes, sharp features and sculpted face are being widely praised. Social media is ablaze with images and videos of her. In the videos, she can be seen in traditional attire, wearing pearl necklace, minimal makeup and long braided hair. She was carrying a bag and some pearl neckpieces that she was selling at the ghat.

Netizens' reactions on Monalisa

An Instagram account “shivam_bikaneri_official,” shared a few reels of the girl in which she is being questioned by the standbyers and influencers. However, some of the remarks by the influencers left internet divided. While some were prasing 'Monalisa's' beauty, some also criticised the influencers for following her.

“That’s called Black Beauty. She looks so beautiful," commented a user on Instagram.

Another comment on the reel reads, “Definitely not supported the way everyone has surrounded her, but gotta say my eyes would be glued too. Ethereal beauty."

“What a pretty eye… so beautiful gal," commented a user.

“She is beautiful… Yes… But stop bothering her," another comment reads.

“Omg, her eyes," read a comment.

Another said, “She is beautiful indeed! But how shameful of people who are following her."

In one of the viral reels, a man asks her if she is “married,” and if she “likes any of the men following her” at the Mela. Lisa responds saying, “Why would I like any of them? All of them are my brothers,” and that she will only marry someone her parents choose for her.