Watch: Man suddenly dies during wedding ritual, heartdropping moment caught on camera

Tragedy struck a wedding ceremony in Hyderabad’s Kala Pattar when a 40-year-old man, identified as Mohammed Rabbani, suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. The incident occurred during the haldi ceremony, where the man was applying haldi to the groom. The entire incident was captured on video and has since been circulating on social media.

In the heartbreaking video, Rabbani can be seen sitting in front of the groom, applying haldi with a smile when he suddenly collapses. The groom rushed to pick him up and other people started panicking. The cries of a child could also be heard in the background. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his family, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Watch the viral video of man collapsing during haldi ceremony:

This unfortunate incident is not an isolated one. Earlier, a 30-year-old dentist collapsed during the pheras at his wedding ceremony in Dehradun’s Ranikhet in the Almora district, and was declared brought dead upon arrival at the hospital.

In a similar incident, a man died of a heart attack while exercising in a gym in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, which was captured on CCTV.

These incidents serve as a grim reminder of the importance of taking care of one's health and seeking medical attention when needed. In the case of sudden cardiac arrests, timely medical intervention can often make the difference between life and death. It is essential to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to avoid such tragic incidents.

