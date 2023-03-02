Hippo chases away 3 lions in river, viral video leaves netizens stunned. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WOWTERRIFYING Lion vs hippo

Trending News: For ages, the lion has been considered the king of the animal kingdom, and even in children's rhymes, it is portrayed as such. However, a recent viral video has made people question this age-old notion of ‘king of the jungle’. The video shows three lions that had ventured into the river and huddled together, attempting to make their way back to land. Suddenly, they notice a huge hippopotamus heading their way, causing them to scamper back to safety.

The hippo swims over to the lions with terrifying speed, and one of them gets caught and bitten by the hippo's big teeth. Though the lion manages to escape and get back onto land, it is evident that the hippo is a force to be reckoned with. The video was posted on Twitter by the page 'Wow Terrifying' and has gone viral with over 4.8 million views along with 83k likes.

Watch the viral video of hippo chasing away lions with terrifying speed here:

Netizens were shocked and impressed by the hippo's fearless attitude. Some users pointed out that the concept of the "king of the jungle" is a human construct and not something that animals themselves adhere to. In the wild, every predator is hunted by a bigger one, and the king of the jungle has no jurisdiction in the water.

“I cackled at the lions looking back and swimming faster,” a user commented. Some user speculated that the video might have been sped up. A user asked, "1.5x or 2x speed?" Another user wrote ‘didn't i tell you it was on sight?!’

