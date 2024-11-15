Haryana buffalo weighs 1,500 kg, eats almonds, 20 eggs per day: Know Anmol's mindboggling worth

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Haryana buffalo weighs 1,500 kg and eats almonds, and 20 eggs per day.

Buffaloes worth crores of rupees are the centre of attraction in a farmer fair going on in Meerut. Among them, a buffalo named 'Anmol' from Sirsa is the most expensive. Its price has been estimated at Rs 23 crore. At the same time, the price of Haryana's Padma Shri farmer Narendra Singh's buffaloes 'Vidhayak' and 'Golu Two' is said to be Rs 20 crore and Rs 10 crore. These buffaloes are known for their special breed and high-quality semen.

Everyone seems interested in these buffaloes at the three-day All India Farmers Fair being held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agricultural University, Meerut. People are surprised at their price and special care.

According to the owner Gill, the price of his buffalo 'Anmol' is estimated to be Rs 23 crore because it is a pure Murrah breed buffalo. The diet of 8-year-old Anmol is also very royal. It is fed cashew nuts, almonds, chickpeas, 30 eggs, oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans and corn according to the season. About Rs 1500 is spent daily on its food alone.

Despite his continence cost, Gill sold the buffalo's mother and sister to cover Anmol's expenses. Anmol's worth lies in its semen, sold to breeders for Rs. 250 per extraction and collected twice a week. The sale helps Gill to manage Anmol's expenses and the sale generated Rs. 4 to 5 lakh monthly. After receiving several lucrative offers including Rs. 23 crore, Gill refuses to sell the buffalo as he considers it a family member.

At the same time, Padma Shri awardee farmer Narendra Singh from Panipat, Haryana has also come to the fair with his two buffaloes 'Vidhayak' and 'Golu Two'. 'Vidhayak', worth Rs. 20 crores, has replaced 'Golu Two', which has now retired. Narendra Singh says that his buffaloes are also of pure Murrah breed. He earns good income from the sale of their semen.

