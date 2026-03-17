Hard Rock Cafe shuts iconic outlet in Bengaluru: X users say 'RIP to an era'

New Delhi:

For many Bengalureans, the Hard Rock Cafe wasn’t just another restaurant; it was a mood, a memory, a phase of life. And now, with its shutters down, the city feels just a little quieter. Hard Rock International has terminated its licensing agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd and related entities, ending the operator’s right to run all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops across India.

The closure comes as part of a larger decision to shut down 10 outlets across major cities, including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune. X user took to the platform to talk about their memories attached to the cafe.

'RIP to an era': X users react

Scroll through social media, and you’ll find a familiar tone of sadness and nostalgia. That’s the thing about places like Hard Rock. You didn’t always go there for the food. You went for the feeling, the dim lights, the guitars on the wall, the comfort of knowing exactly what kind of night you were about to have. One X user wrote, "This is heartbreaking . RIP to an era Hope someone brings a similar spot back!"

Another one added, "o so sad…frequently attended gigs in HRC Pune when it was in ABC Farms, as my husband used to play here with his band, it closed in Covid and never came back in its original format, what a place that was in ABC farms. The one in Amanora couldnt do justice to HRC. So sad" Here's what X users had to say:

(Image Source : X)Hard Rock Cafe closure leaves X users emotional

Long before Instagrammable cafés and hyper-curated cocktail menus, Hard Rock was where live music felt accessible. Where cover bands, classic rock playlists, and familiar crowds made the city feel small, in a good way.

Hard Rock Cafe: Closing statement

The official statement by the brand reads, "Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru, Bengaluru Int. Airport, Bengaluru Whitefield, Chandigarh, Chennai, Hyderabad, Hyderabad Hitech City, Kolkata, New Delhi, Pune Hard Rock International has formally terminated its agreements with JSM Corporation Pvt Ltd. and related entities covering the right to operate all Hard Rock Cafes and Rock Shops within India. The Hard Rock Hotel in Goa will remain open and is not connected to this operator."

Hard Rock International confirmed that the Hard Rock Hotel in Goa remains unaffected by the separation and will keep functioning as usual. The Goa location is managed by a distinct entity and is unrelated to JSM Corporation.