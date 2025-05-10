Hapur's love for soldiers goes viral, army jawans welcomed with flowers and roaring cheers Amid the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan, a heartwarming video is captivating attention on the internet. The video features an army troop existing from a Dhaba and the locals are greeting them with flowers and applause. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

A heartwarming video is circulating on social media, showcasing the immense love for our country's heroes. The video features an army troop exiting a dhaba (a roadside eatery) in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, where locals are celebrating them by showering flowers and applauding. The video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by journalist Sachin Gupta, who captioned it: "In Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, people welcomed the soldiers who stopped to eat at a dhaba in this manner. They showered flowers and clapped."

You can watch the viral video here:

Soon after posting this video, it has gained 253.6K views so far. In the comment section, people are showing their concern over sharing the location and asking to delete for security reasons amid the India and Pakistan conflict, and some are praising the gesture of the locals. One user commented, ''Proud of the people and the army. Please this time don't show your locations, and if you post any video, then don't mention your locations Jay Hind'', another remarked. ''Jitni respect karo inke liye kam hai. We are writing on social media, eating food in peace, and sleeping at night, all because of them. In tough times, we realise how important they are and we never thank them enough.May god always protect them from evil. Har har Mahadev'', third user commented.

''They are our real heroes, better than cricketers and Bollywood gang'', fourth user commented. ''Support our heroes and their families. Unconditionally Show respect and be proud of them'', fifth user commented. ''This patriotism of soldiers who put themselves as a shield and support of the commons can never be seen outside India, i.e Bharat. Bharat mata ki jai!!'', sixth user commented. ''Support our heroes and their families. Unconditionally Show respect and be proud of them'', another commented.