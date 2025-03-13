Happy Holi: Will you buy Rs 50,000 'Golden Gujhiya'? Know what's special in this dessert A local shop in UP's Gujiya is selling 24-carat gold-layered 'Golden Gujiya' priced at Rs 50,000 per kilogram. Read more to know its speciality.

As the vibrant colour festival approaches, celebrations across India are in full swing. Many people are finding unique ways to celebrate this colourful festival. In Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, a local sweet shop has introduced a special gold-plated Gujiya priced at Rs 50,000 per kilogram or Rs 1300 per piece. This traditional dessert features a layer of 24-carat gold and a unique dry fruit filling.

Gujiyas are sweet dumplings filled with khoya, almonds, and dried fruits, which are traditionally consumed during this festival of colours. What sets this version apart is the generous use of edible gold leaf, which gives it a distinctive golden hue.

Speaking to news agency ANI, shop manager Shivakant Chaturvedi explained the reason behind the hefty price. "Our Gujiya has a layer of 24-carat gold and special dry fruit filling, making it a unique dessert," he said. "The gold and silver used are edible. This 'ghujhiya' costs Rs 50,000 per kg and Rs 1300 per piece."

This shop enters in India Book Records for making largest Gujiya

Meanwhile, In Lucknow, a shop has made a world record by preparing India's largest Gujiya of 25 inches, weighing 6 kilograms. The shop name has been listed in the India Book of Records. The Executor, India Book of Record, Pramil Dwivedi stated that this gujiya had broken all the records. "This gujiya breaks all the records. When the owner claims so, we searched and found that such gujiya was never prepared earlier..." Dwivedi told ANI.

With just a day left for the festival of colours, people from all over the nation have flocked to the markets to grab the colours and pichkaris. Homes are being decked up with vibrant decorations, and sweets like gujiyas are being prepared in kitchens across the country. People are stocking up on their festive essentials.