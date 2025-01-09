Gym to Wellness Spa: This royal train will change your idea about Indian Railways | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL This royal train will change your perspective about Indian Railways.

The Gym to Wellness Spa is a luxurious train that is set to change the perception of Indian Railways. This royal train offers an extravagant experience like no other, with top-notch facilities and services. From a fully equipped gym to a relaxing wellness spa, this train has it all. It aims to be a holistic journey for its passengers, where one can travel not only in comfort but also work on their body and mind. This train testifies to the evolution of Indian Railways as they strive hard to provide world-class travel.

Sarah Todd, an Australian chef and content creator, recently posted a video that showed off the splendour of an Indian Railways luxury train. She shows off the train's amazing features while giving viewers a tour of its interior in the video.

Sarah is riding the Golden Chariot, a luxurious train operated by Indian Railways that provides several outstanding amenities. These include well-designed dining establishments, a business centre, a lounge bar, a fitness centre, and a wellness spa. The train has 17 double-bed rooms, 26 twin-bed cabins, and a specifically made cabin for guests with disabilities.

The Golden Chariot offers travellers a once-in-a-lifetime experience while highlighting the rich cultural legacy, breathtaking natural scenery, and ancient temples of South India.

International passengers can board the Golden Chariot for as little as Rs 61,000 per night. The price is cut in half for kids between the ages of five and twelve. Passengers are provided with a historical and royal experience at this cost.

Soon after the video of the train went viral, netizens started commenting on the post. One user wrote, "That’s my kinda holiday. I could handle some pampering. It looks luxurious," while the other user wrote, "Maharaja express , Palace on wheels, Golden Chariot and Deccan Oddesy are the 4 most luxurious trains in Indian Railway !!!"

