Chinese woman learns she's pregnant just hours before giving birth, here's what happened next

Woman learns she's pregnant hours before giving birth

In a shocking and unexpected turn of events, a 36-year-old Chinese woman's life was turned upside down when she learned she was pregnant just hours before giving birth. A woman named Gong from Zhejiang province in eastern China received this news four just hours before her delivery. She and her husband tried various methods including IVF but failed to conceive. Doctors advised her to focus on losing weight first.

Missed periods

In early December, when she experienced numbness in her arms. A physical check-up at a small clinic showed her blood pressure was extremely high, prompting her to seek treatment at a major health care. During her visit, the doctor discovered that Gong had missed several periods, and recommended an ultrasound, as per a report published by News18. The scan revealed that she was carrying a foetus that was 8.5 months old and weighed 2 kilograms.

Doctors perform surgery to safely deliver baby

Due to high blood pressure, Gong's condition was critical and the doctors recommended her to do a caesarean section for the safety of the baby. Fortunately, the baby is healthy.