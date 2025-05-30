Grief to Gratitude: Father travels to Drass, Kargil every year to pay tribute to son’s courage and sacrifice This heart-touching story of a father travelling to Drass in Kargil every year has garnered everyone's attention. He visits Drass to pay tribute to his son's courage and sacrifice.

New Delhi:

To fulfil a vow he made to his son years ago, a man goes from Delhi to Drass in Kargil every year in May and June. Colonel Virender Thapar's trek to Kargil is a tale of pride, love, and an incredible father-son relationship.

India fought the Kargil War from May to July 1999 against terrorists who had invaded Indian territory and taken over important peaks. Indian troops valiantly struggled to retake the region.

The war claimed the lives of up to 527 Indian soldiers, including Lieutenant Vijyant Thapar, 22, who was the son of Colonel Virender Thapar.

In his final letter, Lt. Vijyant Thapar asked his father to visit the place where he and his comrades had bravely stood their ground and laid down their lives.

Colonel Thapar honours that pledge by travelling to Drass annually to honour his son's bravery and selflessness.

The Telegraph reported that Captain Thapar also asked his parents to continue sending a little girl named Ruksana Rs 50 daily and to donate to an orphanage.

On the other hand, a photo of Col. Virender Thapar at IGI Airport has also gained a lot of attention on social media.

Several social media users called it a heart-touching gesture and also reacted to the post.

One user wrote, “Touching. Warm hug to the father," while another one wrote, "The Armed Forces of this country were venerable once. Stories like these… are a testament to the character of the men who truly served to protect us."

The third user wrote, "Your sacrifice and your son's bravery will always be an inspiration to us, sir! Thank you so much. Take care. Jai Hind!"

Disclaimer: (This information has been provided by a third party. India TV does not vouch for the authenticity of the claims made.)

