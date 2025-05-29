10-year-old boy from Ferozepur who served milk, lassi during Operation Sindoor, honoured by Army When feted by the army, the father of the 10-year-old felt a sense of pride that no harvest could compare to witnessing his son's friendship with the warriors.

When the soldiers of the country were guarding the India-Pakistan border during Operation Sindoor, a 10-year-old boy from a small village in Punjab's Ferozepur became their biggest support. He may be young, but his passion is no less than that of a soldier.

At an age when kids struggle with their school homework, farmer Sona Singh's son, Shravan, got busy performing his duty without a uniform and weapons. The field where the army camped became his playground. But he didn't think of it as a game. He quenched the thirst of soldiers during Operation Sindoor - sometimes with lassi, sometimes with milk, and sometimes with ice-cold water. Shravan's father said that from the very first day, Shravan would visit them. He didn't miss a single day. He didn't just take water; he took courage.

"I wasn't scared. I want to be a soldier when I grow up. I used to bring water, lassi, and ice for the soldiers. They loved me a lot," Shravan Singh says confidently. His efforts were not in vain. This young boy's uncomplicated yet significant service touched the Indian Army, which feted him.

At a ceremony honouring Shravan Singh, Major General Ranjit Singh Manral, the General Officer Commanding of the 7th Infantry Division, gave the youngster a keepsake, a special lunch, and his favourite treat: ice cream.

An Ex-Indian Army Captain, Shashank Shandilya, shared a heartwarming post on LinkedIn.

"They gave me food and ice cream. I'm very happy. I want to become a soldier and serve the country," an excited Shravan Singh said.

Sona Singh felt a sense of pride that no harvest could compare to witnessing his son's friendship with the warriors.

"The Army was stationed on our fields. From the first day, Shravan began helping them - bringing milk, water, lassi, and ice. He never missed a day. We stood by him. He stood by them," Sona Singh said.

History will recall the senior commanders, the tactics, and the troop movements in the great retelling of Operation Sindoor. The name of Shravan Singh, a young child with a large heart who served his country with an unshakeable spirit rather than with weapons, will, however, reverberate throughout the nation in a quiet corner of that tale.

