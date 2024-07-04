Technology meets fashion: Google techie creates 'world's first AI dress', internet reacts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Google engineer creates 'world's first AI dress'

Google software developer Christina Ernst generated a conversation on social media when she made the "world's first AI dress." Christina, who also founded the website shebuildsrobots.org, posted a short video of her "robotic Medusa dress" on Instagram. The video has received over 3 million views to date.

In the description of the video, Christina said, “I engineered this robotic snake dress and it is finally done.” She also added “I coded an optimal mode that uses artificial intelligence to detect faces and moves the snake head towards the person looking at you. So, maybe this is the world’s first AI dress. Surveillance state, but make it fashion.”

There are multiple robotic snakes on the black dress, one of which is around her neck.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The comments area has a range of viewpoints, with some users criticizing Christina for her invention as well. Nonetheless, the majority of spectators praised Christina for crafting something so remarkable and enjoyed the Medusa outfit.

One of the users said, "This is amazing do you have other designers you look up to who create wearables art tech like this?" While another comment reads, "That's incredible and you had a genius idea! But in the future, AI will not be used in that way, unfortunately... It's not every day that we see such a cool idea." A few users tried to cheer her up, "Okay this is INSANELY IMPRESSIVE. All the comments should be geeking out. You're wildly skilled, this is the coolest right/ left brain crossover ever!"

While few users are not so happy with the creation. One user said, "Idk what I expected but it wasn’t this", and another one commented "Poor result."

With the aid of multiple videos that she uploaded to her Instagram account, Christina Ernst, who has about 2 lakh followers, was able to document her weeks of work on the Medusa garment.

