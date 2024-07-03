Viral video of frustrated mother complaining about holiday homework sparks internet debate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Mom's rant on holiday homework goes viral

During the summer break, children eagerly anticipate a much-needed escape from the sweltering heat. However, it is common for teachers to assign homework and projects during this vacation period. Recently, a video surfaced in which a mother voiced her frustration with holiday homework, igniting a lively debate among social media users.

In the viral clip, the mother criticizes teachers for assigning projects and tasks that children cannot complete on their own, often forcing parents to step in and finish the work. She urges educators to consider giving assignments that match the students' abilities, allowing them to complete the work independently without parental assistance.

The popular video was shared on X by Eminent Woke, accompanied by the caption, “Education system is doing this to parents.”

Watch the viral video:

In the video, she states, “Teachers are aware that the projects and homework assigned to children will actually be done by their parents. They know this and do it on purpose to trouble parents. This ruins our vacations as well. Teachers know that children won’t be able to do such projects and assignments and parents will ultimately have to complete them. We are working on their projects while children are playing. I urge teachers to assign homework to children that they will be able to do themselves instead of involving their parents.”

Shared on June 30, the video quickly gained substantial attention online, amassing over 7.3 lakh views. The mother's plea sparked a flood of reactions from viewers. One commenter noted, “This is the only industry that blames the customer if the product goes bad.” Another suggested, “If I were the Education Minister, I would ensure that students up to Class 8 have no homework.”

One viewer remarked, “Then, they’ll leverage this in their marketing to show how great their schools are for new parents to enrol their kids. It’s a funnel.” On the other hand, another person defended the practice, saying, “Parents don’t want to spend time with their child. Why does a creative activity suddenly become a burden? You are supposed to sit with the child and make it fun for them, to make sure the child doesn’t get out of touch with the practice of learning.”

A person shared, “This is the strangest one in India. It’s very common knowledge that much homeworks could only be done by parents only & yet it’s routine…”

