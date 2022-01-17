Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/GOOGLE DOODLES EN Google doodle stresses on importance of masks, vaccination amid Omicron threat

Highlights As cases of Omicron variant surge, Google stressed on wearing masks and getting vaccinated

On Jan 16, India marked one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive

The rising threat of Omicron variant has led to various states issuing curfew orders

With the rising threat of coronavirus variant Omicron and surge in the cases on infection across the world, Google on Monday stressed on the importance of wearing masks with a special animated doodle. It also emphasised on the importance of getting jabbed as all the letters are seen with a bandaid on the arm, which is a sign of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you click on the Google doodle, you will be directed to a page that lists down all the vaccination centres nearby. It urges everyone to get vaccinated in the fight against this deadly virus.

Meanwhile, India saw a single-day rise of 2,58,089 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 3,73,80,253, which included 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Monday. A total of 8,209 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, out of which 3,109 have recovered or migrated. Maharashtra recorded the maximum 1,738 cases of the Omicron variant, followed by West Bengal 1,672, Rajasthan 1,276, Delhi 549, Karnataka 548 and Kerala 536 cases.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,52,37,461, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.

30 per cent. The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 157.

20 crore. On Sunday, India marked one year of its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

According to health ministry officials, over 93 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose while over 69. 8 per cent have been fully vaccinated. The health ministry has claimed that India's vaccination programme has been one of the most successful and largest inoculation programmes when compared to many developed western nations with a significantly low population base to vaccinate.

