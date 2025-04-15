Girl outwits UPI scammer, his reaction 'maan gaya main' goes viral | WATCH A video that is now going viral shows a girl talking to a scammer who claims to be her father's friend. However, the girl understands that it is a scam and cooperates with the scammer. Check out the video here.

New Delhi:

With the rise of UPI payments, there has been an increase in scams. Scamsters come up with new ways to extract money from their targets. One of the latest ways to scam victims is by posing as the 'father's friend'. In this, the scammers pose as the friend of the victim's father. In doing so, the victim thinks of them to be a trusted person and sends them money or shares sensitive information.

A video that is now going viral shows a girl talking to a scammer who claims to be her father's friend. However, the girl understands that it is a scam and cooperates with the scammer. The scammer tells her that he will share Rs. 12000 to her account via UPI. To this, the girl says, "Mujhe toh nahi pata. Papa ne mujhe kuch bataaya nahi (I didn’t know about this payment. My father did not tell me anything)."

The scammer then says, "Woh busy honge (He must be busy)." He then proceeds with the transaction and first sends her Rs 10. As a notification popped on her screen, the girl was quick to understand that it was fake. The person then went to make a Rs 10000 transaction. Then, he said that he would Rs 2000 however, he sent Rs 20000. When the man told the girl that he sent Rs 20000 and she should send the remaining Rs 18000.

He then reads out a number to the girl to which she had to make the payment. Next, the girl edits the same bank messages that she had received from the number with Rs 18000 and sends it to him. The man was completely shocked by this. To this, he says, "Mil gaye paise. Maan gaya main aapko, beta (Received the money. You are great child)."

The video was shared by the X (formerly Twitter) user, Ghar Ke Kalesh, The video received more than 329.6K views. Several users also took to the comments section to applaud the wit of the girl.

One of them wrote, "Very very smart girl with great IQ." Another commented, "Same thing happened with me too, mujhse paise wapis mange toh maine phone hi pick ni kiya Dubara, block kar dala tha scammer ko."

A third user commented, "That was great presence of mind."

ALSO READ: Love is in Air! Elderly couple dances to students' sweet melody in Delhi's Park, video goes viral | WATCH