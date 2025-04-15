Love is in Air! Elderly couple dances to students' sweet melody in Delhi's Park, video goes viral | WATCH An elderly couple in a local park in Delhi was spotted dancing to the sweet serenade of a student singer. Their carefree moves and infectious smiles quickly turned the moment into an online sensation. Watch their viral video here.

New Delhi:

In the era of hookups and casual relationships, an elderly couple is setting an example for Generation Z. For this couple, love is always in the air, and they are proving how beautiful a loving relationship can be. A heartfelt dance performance video went viral on social media, resonating with many who appreciate the beauty of love expressed through music and movement.

In the viral video, a group of friends, looking more like students, is seen singing romantic songs at a local park in Delhi. The song was undoubtedly sweet and melodious, but what captured the most attention was the couple grooving in the background. Yes, the couple joined them during their fun time by dancing together to the tunes of the group song. Their impromptu performance not only showcased their love but also created a memorable moment. The video of their spontaneous dance was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Aditya Chauhan’ with the caption, "Goals forever! Captured this cute memory today- really wanted to share this with you guys!!! " The post was shared a day ago and received more than 6 million likes from social media users.

Here' s the viral video

Video wins million hearts

Soon after posting this video, internet users flooded the comment section with their thoughts. One user said, "She is so normal, no more shyness, no more laughter, no more excitement. She dances with him how he wants. She just knows her man well. " "Love is full of compromises; people saying they want this should first be ready for the compromises, " another added. "I met them once in Delhi Metro; they were seriously so much into each other. I really wish this generation can take inspiration from them, " remarked a third user. " I' ve met them once, and oh lord, are they the cutest couple ever! " the fourth user commented. "I have met them in real life in their element. It' s a true blessing to just be around them, " the fifth user shared. "I was also at Lodhi Garden a few weeks before and saw this couple. They were so sweet and enigmatic; the uncle lit up the entire space, made all of us dance- and it was a week before Holi, so the aunty applied teeka to all of us before leaving. They are goals for real, " the sixth user commented.