German ambassador smashes coconut, ties 'nimbu-mirchi' to his new BMW electric car | WATCH

We Indians believe in 'nazaar' (evil eyes) and thus, we use 'nimbu-mirchi' to protect our belongings. The ritual is believed to ward off evil spirits. Now recently, German Ambassador to India, Philipp Ackermann marked the occasion with Indian customs and rituals as he smashed a coconut and tied 'nimbu-mirchi' (lemon and chilli) to his new BMW electric car. He switched to the electric vehicle with sustainability in mind.

Mr Ackermann said that as the pollution in Delhi increases during winters, he switched to an EV to "contribute" to reducing it.

"Germany and India are committed to a mutual partnership, which is called the partnership agreement to sustainable development... In the wintertime, pollution gets bad and I felt that we should contribute to reducing pollution. I wanted to have an EV and that is why my HQ accepted after a while that we get a new car which is an e-Car and therefore reduces pollution. That was the main aim," he said.

Earlier on October 12, he expressed his happiness over the launch of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) in Delhi and said the organisation will push the free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and Europe.

Talking to ANI, he said that the launch of FEBI in Delhi is an important step as Europe plays an important role in the Indian business ecosystem.

"It's a great moment. I think FEBI is a very, very interesting network. It is now a network that has over a hundred companies from Europe, and it's an umbrella organization of all the bilateral chambers of commerce. And I think in the time where Europe play an always more and bigger role in India, it is a very, very interesting and important network. Shortly, we will see FEBI being very active in many fields, not least also when it comes to the FTA negotiations between India and the EU," the German Ambassador said.

