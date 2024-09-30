'A piece of history destroyed': Car lovers slam driver who damages antique Jaguar while being on phone

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Car lovers slam driver who damages antique Jaguar.

Screeching tyres and the scraping of metal against concrete were enough evidence to watch as a vintage Jaguar XK120 was destroyed in mere seconds. The video started going viral after several thousand people voiced their disgust and outrage toward the antics of the driver.

According to CarExpert, the iconic Jaguar was involved in a crash with an Opel Insignia. The Jaguar's driver was heard accusing the Opel Insignia driver who was on the phone while driving and crashed on the iconic British car. The Jaguar's driver was bleeding from the mouth.

According to the HT report, as per the CarExpert, the footage of the incident was likely to be filmed in Italy. The accident occurred because the Insignia driver was busy on her phone.

Take a look at the viral video here:

People are not just upset with the monetary value of the car but the sentimental value attached to it, and this antique Jaguar was not just any ordinary car but an era gone by. It epitomised a time when cars were not just for transportation but for works of art.

An old car is like a chunk of history. They tell stories instead of being just machines; they have seen the rise and fall of decades, wars, and changes in the economy and technology. Instead of treating them as possessions, they are part of our heritage.

In between 1948 and 1954, the iconic British sports car Jaguar XK120 was produced by Jaguar. As a precursor to future Jaguar models, this antique car has found a place in automotive history. It is known for its powerful performance and stunning design.

Several car lovers showed their disappointment in the viral video. An X user wrote, "That car lasted 75 years. Then this idiot comes along. My rage and grief would be bottomless," while another person wrote, "Sad as it is to see a piece of history destroyed, this could so easily have ended up with someone in the hospital or the morgue. People who use their phones while driving should have their licenses revoked."

