'Gabbar, wherever you are...': Lost woman's announcement at Maha Kumbh 2025 leaves internet ROFL

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lost woman's announcement at Maha Kumbh 2025 leaves internet in splits.

Ever since the world's largest religious festival, the Maha Kumbh 2025, began in Prayagraj, social media has been flooded with videos related to the Maha Kumbh fair. Sometimes a girl selling Rudraksha garlands attracts attention, and sometimes Aghori Baba's 'Pushpa style' takes over the internet. Now an announcement video from the Maha Kumbh fair has gone viral, which has become a topic of discussion on social media because of a person's name.

The video went viral is of just a few seconds, but as soon as people heard the name of the man who was being searched for through the announcement, they started laughing. In the video, people are seen walking in the fair, and then a woman's voice comes from the loudspeaker saying that she is standing near the tower. After this, she takes the name of Gabbar and says, come and take me away.

On hearing the name Gabbar, the person recording the video also bursts out of laughter. After this, he says, Gabbar Bhaiya, let's go. Sharing the video from the X handle @Sakshi1in, the user captioned, "Gabbar kahan ho tum." She also wrote, "Just Kumbh Mela Things." The video has been viewed more than one lakh times, while the comments have been flooded with funny comments. Some people tagged Shikhar Dhawan and jokingly wrote - "Sir, someone is calling you."

Take a look at the viral video here:

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which began on January 13, will continue till February 26. So far, crores of devotees have taken a holy dip at the Sangam shore. This time, 45 crore devotees are expected to attend the Maha Kumbh.

ALSO READ: Blinkit opens temporary store at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj to serve pilgrims and tourists | See Post