Flight delay at Goa Airport turns into joyful Garba celebration by Gujarat passengers | Watch

Panaji:

A long flight delay at Goa Airport turned into an unexpected celebration when a group of passengers from Surat broke into an impromptu Garba session at the terminal. What could have been a frustrating wait turned into a moment of joy, laughter and dance.

The Surat-bound IndiGo flight, originally scheduled to depart at 5 pm, was delayed by nearly five hours. Instead of getting upset, passengers decided to lift everyone's spirits by playing traditional Gujarati music and dancing Garba, a popular folk dance from Gujarat.

With the help of a flight attendant who arranged speakers, passengers gathered in a large circle and began dancing to the rhythmic beats. In a video that has now gone viral on social media, people can be seen clapping, twirling and moving in sync with the music. At one point, a man in the centre requested others to widen the circle so more people could join in.

Airline staff joins celebration

Adding to the cheerful atmosphere, some airline staff members also joined the dance, making the moment even more special. The heartwarming video has since spread across platforms, winning praise for the positivity and unity shown by travellers and crew.

Navratri festival and relevance of Garba

Navratri is often celebrated with the joyous dance of Garba. This nine-night festival honors Goddess Durga’s divine power, blending devotion with celebration. Garba, a traditional folk dance from Gujarat, brings communities together in colorful attire, swirling to rhythmic beats around a beautifully decorated Garba or Dandiya setup.

Each step and circle symbolises the cycle of life and the triumph of good over evil. Whether performed in homes or large gatherings, Garba infuses Navratri with energy, unity and cultural pride.