First trans-Barbie doll launched to honour star Laverne Cox; netizens say 'World is finally progressing'

Laverne Cox expressed her gratitude, hoping the new Barbie doll would help people "dream big". Check out netizens' reactions here!

India TV Trending Desk Edited by: India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 27, 2022 12:53 IST
First trans-Barbie doll launched 
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/LAVERNECOX

First trans-Barbie doll launched 

The world got its first transgender Barbie doll in the wake of honouring transgender actor and activist Laverne Cox. Laverne's doll is dressed in a deep red tulle gown over a sparkling silver metallic bodysuit. It also has bright blonde, voluminous hair to mirror Cox's signature style. Netizens lauded brands' thoughtful campaign and shared their views on social media platforms. 

One of the users took to Twitter and shared, "The world is finally progressing we love to see it!" Several users also expressed their desire to buy the doll. Another user said, "SLAY BAEE, I'M GOING TO BUY."

Check out some more reactions below:

India Tv - First trans-Barbie doll launched

Image Source : TWITTER

First trans-Barbie doll launched 

India Tv - First trans-Barbie doll launched

Image Source : TWITTER

First trans-Barbie doll launched 

India Tv - First trans-Barbie doll launched

Image Source : TWITTER

First trans-Barbie doll launched 

India Tv - First trans-Barbie doll launched

Image Source : TWITTER

First trans-Barbie doll launched 

In conversation with People, Laverne expressed her gratitude, hoping the new doll would help people "dream big". "I can't believe it. I love her outfit. What excites me most about her being out in the world is that trans young people can see her and maybe get to purchase her and play with her, and know that there's a Barbie made by Mattel, for the first time, in the likeness of a trans person," she said. 

"I think in an environment where trans children have been used as a political football, when over 250 pieces of anti-trans legislation have been introduced in state legislatures all over the country in 2022 alone, and access to gender-affirming healthcare has been denied by policies signed into law in my home state of Alabama, in Arkansas and other states... That in this environment where trans kids are being attacked, that this can also be a celebration of transness, and also a space for them to dream, understand and be reminded that trans is beautiful," Laverne added. 

The Laverne Cox Barbie is available now at major retailers and MattelCreations.com, retailing for USD 39.99.

