Father fulfils late son's dream of 'modelling' with a heartfelt ramp walk | WATCH

A parent's love for their child is unconditional and knows no boundaries. Parents would go to any length to fulfil the dreams and wishes of their children but everything goes in vain if they lose their child. All those dreams are shattered. However, a new story comes forth wherein a father fulfils his late son's wish to become a model.

Actor and model Dinesh Mohan shared the story of Naveenn Kaamboj, 55. lost his 18-year-old son, Karan, in a car accident on Holi last year. The untimely death of Karan left his father depressed and distraught. However, he later made up his mind to fulfil his son's wish and walk the ramp.

The story of Naveenn Kaamboj

Naveenn Kaamboj worked on himslef and reduced his weight from 101kgs to 83kgs. Mohan shared the story of Kaamboj on Instagram which was captioned, "It’s a story of loss and sadness and exemplary courage…Bravo…he lost his very handsome 18yrs old son last year in an unfortunate road accident on the day of Holi".

The caption further reads, "Naveen came to us...expressing his desire to commemorate the memory of his late son by walking in our Ramp Show…he also through sheer willpower pulled himself out of depression and underwent weight loss of many kgs…hats off to you for being brave and setting an example that grief is deep but love is deeper."

Social Meia Reacts

The video which has now gone viral on the internet has garnered more than 4.1 million views and over 75.8K likes. Several users took to the comment section to extend their condolences and applaud Kaamboj's determination. A user commented, "O my God. Hats off to this courageous man. May God Bless him." Another user wrote, "A dad's love in action, in fact grief is deep but love is deeper, hats off to you Mr. Naveen, this is never easy." A third user commented, "Thanks Dinesh ji for supporting Naveen, He is super Dad!!"

