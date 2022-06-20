Fast and Furious star Paul Walker getting Hollywood Walk of Fame Star posthumously turns fans emotional

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Paul Walker as featured in Fast And Furious movie

The Fast And Furious actor Paul Walker lost his life in a tragic car accident in November 2013. Since then fans share tributes on social media and this year was made special as he received a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with several other big names in the entertainment industry. Fan edits of Paul are very popular on social media and dedicated members keep sharing edits of images and videos on social media remembering him. And as Walker received the honour, Hollywood fans remembered their beloved. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a historic landmark in Los Angeles, California that consists of stars that are embedded in the sidewalks with the names of celebrities.

Meadow Walker announces Paul Walker's Star

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow, who is typically private about her late father, gave fans an insight into the news and how it was a big moment for her and the fans. She also shared some priceless photos from his younger days to remember him on social media. She expressed her excitement writing in the caption, "Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congratulations daddy! I know young you would never believe it! I also know you’re looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you! (sic)."

Paul Walker fans turn emotional

Walker's Fast and Furious co-star Jordana Brewster also expressed her happiness about Walker getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She shared his throwback picture on Twitter, writing, "You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023.

Other actors who got Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Other actors who are getting a Hollywood Walk of Fame Star are Bill Pullman, Uma Thurman, Vince Vaughn, Fast & Furious stars Ludacris and Paul Walker (Posthumous). Academy Award-nominated actress Juanita Moore (Imitation of Life) will also receive a star. In the television category, Jon Favreau, Mindy Kaling, Martin Lawrence, Ralph Macchio, and others are awarded the honour.