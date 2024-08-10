Fan video from stands captures Neeraj Chopra's silver medal moment | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Fan video shows Neeraj Chopra’s silver medal moment

India’s javelin star Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 with an impressive 89.45m throw on his second attempt. However, he was narrowly bested by Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who secured the gold with a throw of 92.97m. Although Chopra didn’t take home the gold, his outstanding performance left fans exhilarated.

In the midst of the celebration, a unique video from the stadium is drawing widespread attention. While television viewers saw the throw from ground level, an attendee at the Stade de France captured the moment from a different angle. The footage not only highlights the true distance of Chopra’s throw but also vividly captures the electrifying atmosphere of the stadium.

The video, taken in a packed stadium, provided a unique glimpse of the event, capturing the moment when Chopra’s javelin throw was met with enthusiastic cheers. In the comments, social media users expressed excitement over the rare perspective and applauded Chopra's remarkable performance. The user who shared the clip on Instagram wrote, “When you get to experience Neeraj Chopra winning Silver LIVE at Paris Olympics 2024 stadium.”

Responding to the clip, one user commented, ““Damn from this angle we can actually see the actual distance. How can they throw that further and imagine how much distance Nadeem’s Javelin travelled? Salute to both of them and also Anderson Peters for winning the Bronze.”

Another user pointed out, “So there are no lines at every 5m and it’s edited on TV.” A third user wrote, “This man has kept his standards too high that winning a silver feels dissatisfying.” A fourth user added, “Broadcasters should show this angle also as it shows how far they really throw the javelin. Right now, they only show close-ups of athletes and the javelin.”

Although Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal, he expressed disappointment with his performance. During the post-event press conference, Chopra admitted that he wasn't pleased with his throw. According to the Olympics website, he noted that his technique and run-up were not as good as they could have been, which impacted his results. He further explained that he only managed one successful throw, while the others resulted in fouls.

