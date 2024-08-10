'Irish or English': Runner’s name becomes meme sensation at 2024 Paris Olympics | SEE

Follow us on Image Source : X Irish runner's name goes viral at 2024 Paris Olympics

Olympian Mark English made a powerful surge in the final 200 meters of the Men's 800m race but ultimately finished in 6th place. While his performance drew praise on social media despite his missed opportunity for a medal, the real buzz was generated by his name. The fact that his surname is ‘English’ while he is from Ireland sparked a meme frenzy on X, overshadowing his athletic achievements.

Watch the viral meme:

Since the meme was posted on X (formerly Twitter), it has amassed 870.1K views. Many users also took to the comments section to express their views. One user wrote, “Ireland or England at the 2024 Paris Olympics?” while sharing a picture of the athlete. Another user added, “English but Irish.” A third person commented, “In the ironic lane is the Irish runner, Mark English.” A fourth person explained the situation and wrote, “So this Mark, is he English? No, actually, he’s Irish. But his name is Mark English! True, but he hails from Ireland. So, is English his first language? No, he speaks Irish as his mother tongue.”

Who is Mark English?

Originating from Letterkenny in Donegal, he stands as Ireland’s leading 800m runner, with nine national titles showcasing his exceptional athletic skills. In his early years, English played both soccer and Gaelic football. He transitioned to athletics later on, beginning his competitive running career after securing second place in the All-Ireland Schools Intermediate Boys 800m.

2024 Paris Olympics:

One of the world's biggest sporting events, which began on July 26 and will wrap up on August 11, is taking place in Paris this year. The event kicked off with controversy, as the opening ceremony tableau was criticized for offending Christian religious sentiments. Additionally, concerns were raised when some athletes fell ill after swimming in the River Seine, reportedly due to the water quality.

The event also featured several unforgettable moments, such as Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec's effortless style and Chinese badminton player Huang Ya Qiong's romantic proposal to her mixed doubles partner Zheng Si Wei following their gold medal win.

ALSO READ: PETA responds to viral video of woman using live ants as phone case decoration | WATCH