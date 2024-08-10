PETA responds to viral video of woman using live ants as phone case decoration | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Woman using live ants in phone case

Accessorising mobile phones has become a popular trend lately, with people opting for everything from flashy and squishy cases to a variety of pop sockets. In the quest to stand out and stay stylish, some individuals are turning to unconventional items. Recently, a woman chose a phone case so unusual that it drew a reaction from PETA, who found the situation quite "bugging."

While many people decorate their phone cases with glitter, nail polish, or even squishy materials with hidden pockets, a recent video shows a more shocking trend: a woman has turned her phone case into an ant farm. In the video, the ants navigate a maze inside the transparent cover as she goes about her day. The clip starts with her in a white sleeveless top and jeans, sitting on a bench and talking on her smartphone. As the camera zooms in, ants can be seen moving around inside the phone case. The text overlay reads, "This woman has an ant farm as her phone case."

Watch the viral video:

The caption said, "Why?” With 13 million views on Instagram, the video has gone viral. PETA has responded to the clip, stating, “If those ants are real, we’re buggin’. Can’t believe we have to say this, but please keep ants out of your phone cases.” Many people also criticised this action and took to the comments section to show their disappointment. One Instagram user wrote, “Not a leftist, but that’s animal abuse. Not only (do) phones get quite warm while using them the sun warms them up fast as well.” Another user commented, “Unnecessary cruelty is ick”, while another remarked, “The things people do for attention.”

Some users also expressed their disgust towards the case and wrote, “Gross.” Another user person wrote, “Psychotic,” referring to the phone case owner. Another user wrote, “I would start tweaking if I had that as my phone case.”

