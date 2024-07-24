'Employee of the month': Stray cat becomes security guard in Philippines mall | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Stray cat becomes security guard in Philippines mall

Conan, a six-month-old white and orange cat, has landed a unique role with the security team at Megaworld Corporate Center in Mandaluyong, Metro Manila. Positioned at the entrance of the All Day supermarket, Conan assists with bag checks and greets pets.

A video featuring Conan at work was posted on Instagram by @almost.co and @asianews.co. The caption read, “Meet Conan, a 6-month-old stray cat hired to keep a mall in the Philippines safe. He joined the security team of the Worldwide Corporate Center in the capital, Manila, when he was just a few weeks old and has since become an indispensable member of the team.”

Watch the viral video:

The video has racked up 1.2 million views already and sparked a flood of comments. In the clip, a security guard says, “When Conan is not around, I’m not motivated to do my work….he takes away my stress.” Rescued as a tiny kitten by a housekeeper who discovered him crying in the parking lot, Conan has become a cherished part of the mall. He follows the legacy of Mingming, the original viral cat from Worldwide Corporate Center, who passed away last June.

Now known as "SG Conan" (Security Guard Conan), he works full-time and has inspired other malls in the Philippines to offer similar roles to stray cats, including the Security Cats at Alabang Town Center.

Photos of Conan in his security vest are spreading rapidly on social media, delighting many. One user responded to the video, saying, “100% would be more motivated to do my job if my colleagues were cats.” Another user expressed, “When Conan is not around I’m not motivated is the most relatable thing ever said.” Meanwhile, a third user commented, “FYI: Conan was actually the second cat hired by them after the first officer, Ming Ming, crossed the rainbow bridge.”

And a fourth replied, “Bet he’s hired for his looks rather than qualifications, I mean look at how handsome he is.” Another user said, “He’s dressed the part. Look at him strutting his stuff. This little guy means business.”

