'Such a wholesome video': Indian man's Russian in-laws give him a heartwarming welcome

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian man’s Russian in-laws give warm welcome

A video of an Indian man visiting his in-laws' home in Russia after three years of marriage has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers with its cultural blend and family affection. The clip shows the man’s wife, who filmed their journey from boarding the plane to their arrival at the Russian airport. Although there was no grand reception, the touching moment came when the father-in-law greeted him with a warm hug. The charming surprise from the man's pregnant wife's sister added an extra layer of sweetness to the reunion.

Watch the viral video:

Anne, the sister-in-law, surprised her sister and brother-in-law by greeting them in a dragon costume, which delighted both of them. When the couple arrived at their home, the mother-in-law greeted them with a warm hug. In the video, the woman expressed her gratitude for how her parents had embraced her husband as if he were their own son. She also shared her hope to enjoy quality time with her husband in Russia before returning to India.

The woman shared the video with the caption, “Watch my highlight Kyntiew in Moscow to see how we are spending time here in Russia with my family.”The video, posted on Instagram, has garnered 1.2 million views. About 46,400 people have liked this video, and numerous viewers have left comments.

One Instagram user commented, “Such a wholesome video.” Another user jokes, “Bro won all Indian boy dreams.” A third user said, “Why am I crying? This is so wholesome.” A fourth wrote, “cutest thing I saw today.” Another user mentioned that they watched the video several times trying to spot the dinosaur, only to realize it was actually her sister. Another commenter expressed their appreciation for the video and admired how it highlights the mutual respect for each other’s cultures.

ALSO READ: ‘A true social service’: Google Maps alerts Chennai commuters, motorists of Police Checkpoints