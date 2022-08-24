Elon Musk drops cryptic tweet after Twitter whistleblower's bot claims. Netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ELON MUSK Elon Musk

Hours after a report from former security chief and now whistleblower claimed that the microblogging platform lied to Elon Musk about bots, the tech billionaire in his usual cryptic ways, shared a post on the social media platform which added fuel to the fire. Tesla CEO was on the verge of buying Twitter but walked away from his $44 billion deal over alleged inaccurate data on bots on the platform. Summing up the situation, Musk posted a picture of a character from the popular Disney children's film Pinocchio, which read, "Give a little whistle."

In another tweet, he added, "So spam prevalence was shared with the board, but the board chose not to disclose that to the public."

Recently, Elon Musk had challenged Twitter's Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate about the percentage of bots on the social media platform. ALSO READ: Elon Musk finally meets Pranay Pathole, his Twitter buddy from India since 2018

Meanwhile, some Twitter users also shared their opinion on the platform about the Musk-Twitter saga. "You tried to spend $44 billion on appa could have done literally anything else with that money and it would be more useful," a user wrote. "So Elon Musk made an offer to buy Twitter without having had any clue as to what he was buying? Thank you for unveiling yourself on Twitter for everyone to see," another user said.

This week, Twitter's former head of security, Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform lied about the actual number of bots on its platform and misled federal regulators about users' safety.

According to media reports, Zatko said that Twitter has "major security problems that pose a threat to its own users' personal information, to company shareholders, to national security, and to democracy". Zatko, who reported directly to the CEO, was fired by Twitter in January this year over "poor performance".

