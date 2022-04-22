Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle highlights impact of climate change at 4 locations

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE DOODLE Google Doodle on Earth Day 2022

To inspire climate action on Earth Day 2022, which falls on Friday, Google highlighted the pressing challenge of climate change through its doodle. Google created a series of animations of four locations to showcase how climate change has impacted our planet. It made use of real time-lapse imagery from Google Earth Timelapse and other sources to portray the crucial impacts due to climatic change across different regions.

The imagery from each location is displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time. The first Doodle includes real imagery of a glacier retreat at the summit of Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. Another imagery showcases a glacier retreat in Greenland. The third imagery gives a glimpse of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia. The last Doodle is of Harz forests in Elend, Germany.

"Acting now and together to live more sustainably is necessary to avoid the worst effects of climate change," said the message flashing on the google doodle page.

Every year, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day. The special occasion dedicated to the planet was first observed in 1970 in the US. The key motive behind celebrating Earth Day is to address climate change and take action to build a sustainable future.

