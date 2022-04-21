Earth Day 2022: Theme, history and significance of this special occasion dedicated to the planet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Image representing a greener Earth

Every year, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day. The special occasion dedicated to the planet was first observed in 1970 in the US and since then, every year, this day has been earmarked so that the urgency with which the planet needs to be protected from climate change and global warming is understood by one and all. The basic idea behind celebrating Earth Day is to change it all: the business climate, the political climate, and how we take action on climate- so that stepping into a sustainable future is easier.

All of the citizens living on Earth and responsible for its maintenance and upkeep. Action must be taken now so that the future is safe and secure and climate change effects are not as harsh on the coming generations. Let us understand the significance of Earth Day so that the idea behind it gets clearer and hits the right spot.

Earth Day 2022 Theme

Every year, Earth Day has a theme. This year, the theme is 'Invest In Our Planet. What Will You Do?' Various events, activities, and what individuals and organisations can do to make a difference will be observed on this occasion by people across the globe.

Earth Day Significance

Unless and until the action is taken now, climate change will ravage our planet. Both public and private sectors can participate together and drive this call for change home. Earth Day stresses the need to take action on climate change on a global level, through the participation of governments, individuals and institutions. It is a day about raising public awareness about environmental issues affecting our planet and, over the last few years, protesting climate change and global warming.

Earth Day History

Earth Day was first observed in 1970. On this occasion, 20 million Americas were mobilised for the cause. In 1990, Earth Day went global and mobilised 200 million people in 141 countries for the protection of mother Earth. In 2020, Earth Day marked 50 years with global activations that aim to mobilise a billion people worldwide for transformative action for our planet.

Earth Day is often considered the start of the modern environmental movement. As the global event enters its 52nd year, let us pledge to make our planet a better place to live in for the current and future generations.