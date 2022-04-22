Earth Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Slogans, HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp & FB statuses

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Earth Day 2022

Earth Day is celebrated annually on April 22. The day promotes global awareness about environmental protection and conservation. This day brings with it a reminder to do better for our planet and take responsibility for a greener and better future. The theme of this year's Earth Day is 'Invest In Our Planet. What Will You Do?' We all can make a difference and make this place a better place to live in by taking small steps. As we celebrate the 52nd Earth Day, make sure to remind your near and dear ones to protect the environment and do their bit to save the precious planet through quotes, greetings and messages.

Earth Day 2022 Wishes

Let us all promise to plant one tree every year and we will have a much greener and happier planet to live.

We only have one earth. I hope the day reminds us of the importance of keeping it healthy and safe for our future generations. Happy Earth Day to you!

It is our responsibility to hand over Earth in a healthier form to our coming generation. Let us work together to make it a better place. Happy Earth Day!

Wishing you a very happy Earth Day! May your blessings be as great as this earth!

The beauty of Earth lies in its simplicity and natural look…. Let us pledge to conserve its natural resources and protect it from degradation. Happy Earth Day!

Earth Day 2022 Slogans

Our ecology needs an apology from us.

Nurture the Nature.

Pollution is never a solution.

Keep the Earth Clean and Green.

Sowing a seed in a day keeps the pollution away.

Save the Earth and Save the Future.

Earth Day 2022 HD Images, Wallpapers, Greetings

