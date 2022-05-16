DYK Shivling is not just a Hindu concept? Lesser known facts about Lord Shiva's symbol

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Devotees have been worshipping Shivling as the symbol of Lord Shiva since time immemorial. There are many beliefs associated with it. While some see it as a unit representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh, others call it a symbol that signifies the merging of microcosmos and macrocosmos. Some also believe that Shivling is not just a Hindu concept but also has its roots in Roman culture. Know more such lesser known facts about Shivling:

-- Romans referred to Lingam as ‘Prayapas’. According to Speaking Tree, Romans introduced the worshipping of Shivling to European countries. Babylon, an ancient city in Mesopotamia is said to have found statues of Shivlings during their archaeological findings.

-- Likewise, Harappa-Mohanjo-Daro's archaeological findings also show many statues of Shivling, suggesting that the holy structure had its importance even in 3,000 BCE from the prehistoric Indus culture.

-- Many believe that Shivling signifies that Shiv is intangible. It is the supreme god without any characteristic and a gender.

-- Some compare it to the Chinese philosophy of Yin and Yang. Etymologically and semantically Yin is said to depict feminine-- the half-unity of consciousness. Yang, on the other hand, symbolises the other half-- the masculine. Jointly they embody the alliance of consciousness in the creation.

-- Some believe that Shivling signifies the location of abolition for all beings. It denotes truth, knowledge and Infinity, suggesting that Lord Siva is gifted with 'all-pervading and self-luminous' nature.

-- In Ayurvedic healing, creation of the Prana linga permits in-depth recovery and resurrection.

-- In Vedic astrology, the Shivling symbolises the strength of light behind the Sun, Moon, planets and stars.

-- In Vastu Shastra, the Shivling is used to balance the spiritual and vital energy in a house, as a channel heavenly forces.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folklores. India TV does not vouch for its authenticity. It has been presented here keeping in mind the general public interest.)