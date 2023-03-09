Dutch singer's cover of Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0 wins artist’s heart. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : EMMAHEESTERS/INSTAGRAM Dutch singer's cover of Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0

Trending News: Kahani Suno 2.0, a song by Pakistani singer Kaifi Khalil, has taken social media by storm since its release last year. The song's heart-touching lyrics, soulful voice, and electric music captured people's attention and have continued to do so. Social media users have been sharing their own renditions of the song and using it on reels and shorts, leading to a surge in its popularity. Emma Heesters, a Dutch singer who has 1.8 million Instagram followers, has now shared a cover of the song, which is many hearts online including Kaifi’s as well.

Emma Heesters shared a video on her Instagram where she can be seen sitting in front of a microphone and singing the viral song. She perfectly enunciated the words and sang the song melodiously, which made the video even more delightful. Kaifi Khalil, the original singer of the song, reacted to the video in the comments with flower and heart emojis.

The reel has received over 7.3 million views along with 856k likes after being shared online, and netizens expressed their admiration for Heesters' rendition. A user commented, “Love from Pakistan.” Another user wrote, “Lovely voice. Brilliant.” “Lovely,” a third remarked. A fourth wrote, “OMG Outstanding.”

Watch the viral video of Dutch singer's cover of Pakistani song Kahani Suno 2.0 here:

Read More Trending News