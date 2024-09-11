Dry fruits to plus: Viral video of American woman explaining 'Indian English' is hilarious

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE/INSTAGRAM Viral video of American woman explaining 'Indian English' is hilarious.

An American woman's recent viral video, in which she hilariously explains the nuances of 'Indian English' has taken the internet by storm. The video, which has been shared and viewed several times, has left people in splits with its accurate depiction of the unique language spoken by Indians. While some may find the video amusing, it also sheds light on the rich cultural diversity and linguistic variations that exist in India.

The video features an American woman, identified as Kristen Fischer, who has been living in India for a few months and has been fascinated by the way Indians speak English. She then goes on to explain various words and phrases used by Indians that may sound strange to the Western ear but are an integral part of everyday conversations in India.

While sharing the video on Instagram, she wrote, “Did you know that Indian English has their own English words and phrases? I have never heard any of these before coming here. What are some others that you know of?”

Take a look at the viral video here:

She comically exaggerates the accent, but it perfectly encapsulates how Indians tend to elongate certain vowels and add a touch of their unique pronunciation to English words.

The video has received over 7,000 likes and about 4.8 lakh views since it was shared. People have also responded to the post with a variety of comments.

One user wrote, "English is not one of the national languages of India, in fact, there is no national language here, India is a multilingual nation, English is an official language of India," while another user wrote, "Laughter broke out when I called my friend "you are so wet" when she got soaked in rain."

