Dog turns chauffer as he safely drives little girl on a cart | Watch viral video

The adorable video starts with the fury buddy relaxing on the pavement next to a little cart. A cute little girl approaches the cart and takes a seat while wearing her school uniform.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: August 26, 2024 14:21 IST
Dog safely drives little girl on a cart in a viral video
Image Source : FILE IMAGE/X Dog safely drives little girl on a cart in a viral video.

Parents often go to pick up their children from school. But in a recent viral video, this girl's dog came to pick her up from school. The dog brought the girl home in a special cart. The video went viral in no time.

The dog brought the girl home from school by making her sit in the cart

It can be seen in the video that as soon as the school was over, the little girl came out of the school. Her dog is waiting for her near a special kind of cart outside. The girl comes outside and comfortably sits in that vehicle. After this, the dog starts pulling the cart. Like a chariot, the dog is pulling the cart with the girl sitting in it instead of a horse. Other vehicles can be seen running on the road. But the girl can be seen sitting in the cart with her dog in full swag. She can be also seen enjoying this journey. The dog finally brings the girl to her, parks the vehicle and sits there. After getting down from the cart, the girl pets the dog and goes inside her house.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This cute video has been shared on social site X from an account named @gunsnrosesgirl3. Till the time of writing this news, it has been viewed by 56 lakh people and liked by more than 87 thousand people. Many more videos related to dogs have also been shared in the comment section of the video. 

