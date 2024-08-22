Viral video of PM Modi playing with an infant in Poland wins hearts | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Video of PM Modi playing with an infant in Poland.

Sometimes we come across some beautiful videos on social media platforms which we cannot stop watching. Most of the videos are related to small children. Right now one such video is going viral on social media which is from Poland. In the video, we can see Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi playing with an infant. The video is going viral rapidly on social media.

PM Modi's video went viral

In the video that is going viral right now, it is seen that some people have reached out to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Among these people, there is a person who has reached there with his little daughter. The baby girl caught PM Modi's attention and he immediately picked up the girl in his lap. As soon as PM Modi picks up that girl in his lap, the people standing there become happy. At the same time, people started hooting and the person said, 'Hey wow wow wow kya baat hai Modi ji.' The baby girl also seems to be very happy in the video.

Take a look at the video here:

PM Modi on Poland visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a two-day visit to Poland. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in the last 45 years. On the first day of his visit to Poland, PM Modi paid tribute to the Jam Saheb Memorial of Navanagar and Kolhapur Maharaj Memorial and later addressed the Indian community. Now on the second day of the visit, on Thursday, PM Modi will meet Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Olympic medalist Manu Bhaker shakes her leg to 'Kala Chashma' song, wins hearts